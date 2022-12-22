...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Boise skyline comes alive just past sunset. The best view of the city with the traditional scene of the state Capitol is from Camel’s Back Hill.
The top of Camel’s Back Hill in the Boise’s North End is a whirlwind of activity as the sun sets. Trail runners zip by silhouetted against ridgelines. Hikers strenuously climb the giant stairs on the face of the hill. Walkers stroll the sandy trails.
You can see why there’s all the activity when you look across the valley and see the pink-red-purple sky over the Owyhee Mountains, and white, red and green lights starting to pop on across Boise’s skyline. A giant tree suddenly lights up on top of one of the tall buildings. Lights circle the dome of Idaho’s State Capitol.
For an early evening hike to see the city’s lights during the holidays, you can’t beat Camel’s Back Park and Hill.
It’s one of my favorite places to “wow” relatives and visitors during the holidays.
The best way to do it: Get to the Hill around 5 p.m. and climb the gentle uphill trail that goes off to the right from the main park. You can take the giant stairs on the face of the Hill if you want more exercise.
Once on top you can hike the ridges while the sun goes down and the lights start popping on.
Dress in layers. The climb will have you working up a sweat.
Sitting on the ridge watching the lights, you’ll need to layer up. You might think about hauling up a wool blanket to sit on or to wrap up in.
If a breeze comes up, you’ll feel it.
My wife and I used trekking poles for the climb and also for the walk down. You’ll need a headlamp to negotiate the trail in the dark. We took the dog along and took a hike on one of the ridges and also around the park in the dark.
Don’t forget to turn around. The pink snow-covered foothills are beautiful all the way up to Bogus Basin.
There are other places to see the city lights, such as the Corrals Trail off Bogus Basin Road, and Military Reserve where the Eagle Crest Trail No. 25 and Central Ridge Trail No. 22 offer wide-open views of the city skyline.
But Camel’s Back Hill is my favorite. It is such a wonderful resource for hiking right off one of the city streets in the North End.
It’s a whirlwind of activity at sunset and in the dark. Enjoy it and happy holidays.