Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The top of Camel’s Back Hill in the Boise’s North End is a whirlwind of activity as the sun sets. Trail runners zip by silhouetted against ridgelines. Hikers strenuously climb the giant stairs on the face of the hill. Walkers stroll the sandy trails.

You can see why there’s all the activity when you look across the valley and see the pink-red-purple sky over the Owyhee Mountains, and white, red and green lights starting to pop on across Boise’s skyline. A giant tree suddenly lights up on top of one of the tall buildings. Lights circle the dome of Idaho’s State Capitol.

Recommended for you

Load comments