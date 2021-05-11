Dedication Point on the edge of the Snake River Canyon is a bird’s-eye view of a bird-crazy canyon.
Falcons dive like fighter jets toward the river below. Crows or ravens (I can’t tell the difference from a distance) call to each other and do dives and flips in the air. Song birds hover in the air currents.
No wonder this place is called the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.
Where else can you stand at a view point and see all this bird activity with the comfort of outhouses and a picnic shelter nearby? There’s also a short interpretive trail and a rock wall for safety at the canyon’s edge. The interpretive signs give all the information you’ll need to identify birds and learn about this conservation area that was saved for generations to come.
The observation point is dramatic because it offers views of rocks, cliffs, crevices and far-away scenes up and down the river in a 700-foot-deep canyon. It’s a close and convenient place that will impress everyone, including out-of-town visitors.
Don’t forget binoculars. A sun hat with a strap and a jacket will come in handy because the wind is always blowing.
Getting there: From Interstate 84 take exit 44 (Meridian) and travel south on Meridian Road. Go though Kuna and take the Swan Falls Road about 16 miles south to Dedication Point.