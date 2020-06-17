Downtown Boise pops out vividly with its high-rise buildings in a scene to the north.
Southeast Boise neighborhoods carpet the area right below the basalt rimrock. The Boise Foothills, Bogus Basin and the canyon of Diversion Reservoir below Lucky Peak Reservoir seem close enough to touch.
It’s surprising just how much you can see in a panorama from the Oregon Trail Historic Reserve, a 77-acre site in Southeast Boise at 4500 E. Lake Forest Dr., just off Highway 21.
Stand there and imagine what the Oregon Trail travelers saw when they reached this milestone in their journey.
The reserve features about 2.8 miles of gravel hiking and biking trails that follow the canyon rim overlooking Surprise Valley in a sagebrush area dotted with wildflowers.
It’s administered by Boise Parks and Recreation and was made a “reserve” with the goal of preserving remnants of the Oregon Trail and educating the public about this valuable historic resource. That is does.
The area combines hiking and mountain biking and beautiful photo ops with a lesson in history.
It’s the Oregon Trail for sure. There are old wagon ruts and the old Kelton Trail with interpretive signs about pioneers and Native Americans.
It’s along a route that was the backbone of transportation for about 500,000 pioneers between 1841 and the 1880s.
I rediscovered this hike last week and will go back again for its views in all four seasons. As the summer heats up, the best time for exploring will be morning.
Enjoy a taste of history and stunning views on your next walk.