When the water level is extremely low at Lucky Peak Reservoir, as it is now, the reservoir’s vast sandy shoreline becomes a romping grounds for dogs that goes on for miles. It’s a doggy playground from late fall through early spring when water levels start to rise again.
The reservoir, located 7 miles east of Boise, has plenty of open space at the water’s edge because right now it’s only about 17 percent full. Exposed by low water is the reservoir’s sand and rock contours that stretch as far as you can see and provide hours of hiking.
Dog owners, hikers, trail runners and even beachcombers explore the terrain between the sagebrush side hills and the water.
One of the best and closest places to reach beachy areas is the Turner Gulch boat ramp at Lucky Peak Dam. From the ramp’s parking lot, head out east along the contours of the reservoir.
You’ll need to wait until you get on the dried reservoir bed to unleash your pooch. Dogs need to be leashed in the developed recreation sites, boat ramps and trailheads near Lucky Peak Dam.
Other places to explore are the beaches near Spring Shores unit of Lucky Peak State Park at the upper end of the reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Boise off Highway 21 and the road to Atlanta. It’s an immediate right turn after the High Bridge. Wait until you get out of the developed recreation sites at Spring Shores before letting your dog off leash. They have to be leashed in the state park.
Your dog will be barking with joy running in the wide-open spaces at Lucky Peak Reservoir.