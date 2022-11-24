...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
These asters, growing in the Treasure Valley, kept blooming well into fall, despite cold weather and snow. It was easy to identify them with “Wildflowers of North America.”
The blue-violet asters glowed in the wintry air. They survived a dusting of snow and were covered with small icicles adding to their beauty.
I was surprised the flowers, growing in a small wild patch in the valley, lasted as long as they did.
I grabbed my copy of “Wildflowers of North America,” and found out that some asters do last well into fall and that there were different kinds in the West.
I love taking photos of wildflowers but half the time I don’t know their identity. A good wildflower book is handy on camping or photo trips and one I just found is really user friendly: FalconGuides “Wildflowers of North America — A Coast-to-Coast Guide to More Than 500 Flowering Plants,” by Damian Fagan. It would make a great holiday gift for an outdoors person.
Fagan, a botanist and wildlife expert who lives in Bend, Oregon, has several hiking and wildflower guide books out, including Wildflowers of Oregon. He can identify a plant quicker than a leaf can drop to the ground. I learned a lot from him on a walk through the Idaho Botanical Garden.
His guide is user friendly because wildflowers are organized alphabetically and by color for quick identification. The book also offers information about the flowers’ natural and cultural history. That’s how I learned that the roots of certain asters were used by Native Americans to brew a tea to treat diarrhea and fever.
Color photos along with descriptions, range and locations, flowering periods help in appreciating the flowers. The book also talks about historical uses, etymology, and what pollinators are associated with the plants.
The guide costs $29.95 and can be ordered at local book shops, such as Rediscovered Books in Boise, or online at Barnes and Noble or Amazon.
Regional wildflower books are good and sometimes an advantage, but having a national guide is great for coast-to-coast travel.