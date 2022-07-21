A jet boat cuts a wake on the Salmon River deep in the heart of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The area is rich in history, wildlife and fantastic scenery around each bend in the river.
A jet boat cuts a wake on the Salmon River deep in the heart of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The area is rich in history, wildlife and fantastic scenery around each bend in the river.
A trip through the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is a once-in-a-lifetime journey with big rapids, wildlife and lots of history.
Last week I wrote about taking a 6-day raft trip on the Main Salmon River through the wilderness, but sometimes there might not be enough time to do such a long trip. A quick way to see the wilderness is a scenic jet-boat tour in the Salmon River canyon where skilled boat pilots cruise up and down the river while providing fun facts about River of No Return lore.
There are many stories to enjoy about early pioneers, historic cabins, old mines and colorful characters while riding in the comfort of a jet boat. You’ll be amazed how jet-boat pilots thread their way through rapids with huge waves, churning eddies and mellow pools.
“We cater to families,” said Brenda Baugh, owner of China Bar Lodge jet-boat trips (chinabarlodge.com). One-day jet-boat tours are a great way for the elderly, who can’t take a raft trip, but want to see the wilderness, she said.
Trips typically go to the Polly Bemis cabin, Mackay Bar, China Bar or Buckskin Bill’s depending on river flows, she said.
Summer is a time to get an exciting history lesson on the River of No Return. Check out ioga.org and click on jet-boat tours and then Salmon River.