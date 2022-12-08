...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
There was so much going on when a flock of snow geese erupted out of the whitecaps at C.J. Strike Reservoir that my camera didn’t know where to auto focus — moving waves, splashing whitecaps, flying birds and cattails practically blowing over.
Whitecaps were breaking fiercely on C.J. Strike Reservoir when suddenly a whole raft of snow geese erupted creating a surreal scene of white birds and white waves.
It was one of those unforgettable wildlife-watching scenes with the wind blowing 25 mph coupled with a face-stinging snow-rain mixture.
I was exploring the Jacks Creek segment of C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area near Bruneau last week when the scene unfolded. The flock of geese peeled off and turned toward the agricultural fields to the south. What a sight in December’s late-afternoon light.
We’re lucky to have so many wildlife-watching areas across Southwest Idaho within 90 minutes of Treasure Valley. In addition to Idaho Fish and Game’s Wildlife Management Areas, Idaho Power manages over 25,000 acres of wildlife habitat in the Hells Canyon, C.J. Strike Reservoir and Hagerman areas, most of which are accessible to the public. Some of the areas are managed jointly with the Idaho Fish and Game or Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
I’ve seen eagles, bighorn sheep, chukars and deer in the Hells Canyon area; lots of raptors, herons and snow geese in the Bruneau area; and a wide variety of water birds in the Hagerman area.
Here are some of Idaho Power’s wildlife habitat areas (public access may be limited in some of the areas for wildlife protection):
Hells Canyon Area: Daly Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Sturgill Creek. Nearby is Idaho Fish and Game’s Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area. (Note: 10,000-acre Daly Creek area is closed to the public, except for designated youth hunts. Other access points around the Powder River Pool at Brownlee Reservoir are open to the public.)
C.J. Strike Area: Jacks Creek and Turner Ranch.
Hagerman Area: Banbury Springs, Bancroft Springs and Tuana Gulch.