Diversion Reservoir, the small reservoir below Lucky Peak Dam that’s popular for local paddling, is filled with water.
So grab you paddles and get one of the first workouts of the season.
The reservoir is a good practice area for the beginning of the season but be forewarned — it’s still cold, windy and the water temperature is in the low 40s. So, wear warm paddling clothes and a life jacket.
The launch area is Discovery Park right below Lucky Peak Dam. It’s a state park so you’ll need a park pass or to pay a day fee.
If you paddle from Discovery Park to near Diversion Dam (look for the warning buoys) and back, it’s almost a four-mile stretch. The paddle downstream, which is out and back, can be ended at anytime depending on the boarder’s or kayaker’s endurance.
A lot of paddlers just stay in the vicinity of the Park to get their experience.
Paddling Diversion Reservoir can also be great for wildlife watching. Hawks soar along the rimrock cliffs. Waterfowl and shore birds hug the banks while quail scurry through the thickets. A highlight is to see a great blue heron.
Incidentally, the dam diverts Boise River water into the New York Canal for irrigation and the canal eventually feeds Lake Lowell. The power plant at the dam began operation in 1912. It was reconstructed and returned into service in 2004.
Get there: From I-84 east take the Highway 21 exit for Idaho City. Discovery Park is only 10 minutes up the road on the right.