You never get tired of the view from Bonneville Point, off Blacks Creek Road east of Boise, no matter how many times you visit the area.
The vantage point and interpretive site offer views of the entire Treasure Valley with Boise’s downtown skyline.
Besides the views, the site is along the Oregon Trail and a pavilion has several interpretive signs about the area’s history. Oregon Trail ruts descend from the bluff where the site is located to the Boise River. They end up at the Oregon Trail Recreation Area off Highway 21 that I wrote about a couple of weeks ago.
In addition to a history lesson, it’s a place for hiking, mountain biking, picnicking and bird watching. It is also a popular spot for star gazing and other events in the night sky.
Take a step back in history. This is the same spot where, in 1833, U.S. Army Capt. Benjamin Bonneville and his expedition party overlooked the valley and he named it Les Bois, site of the city that today bears the same name: Boise.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Captain Bonneville’s party traveled along an old trail first used by the Shoshone Bannock. It later became the Oregon Trail and was where the emigrants first saw the Boise River Valley. There’s a 1927 stone monument at the site that commemorates the importance of the location.
Getting there: Drive about 10 miles east from Treasure Valley on I-84 and take the Blacks Creek exit No. 64. Travel north on Blacks Creek Road for about 4 miles, turn left, and head up the hill.
We’re lucky to have an interpretive site like Bonneville Point, which is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
By the way, this might be one of the windiest places in Idaho for hiking. Bundle up.