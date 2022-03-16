Big boulders. Screeching hawks and falcons. All kinds of critter tracks. Ducks, geese and a variety of shorebirds and songbirds.
The trail along the Snake River in the canyon below Swan Falls Dam offers everything Nature can dish out in rimrock country.
I like the big boulders. They’re beautiful. You almost want to hug them. Well, you got your tree huggers, why not boulder huggers.
The upriver trailhead for Halvorson Bar and Halvorson Lake gives a different view of the popular river trail that goes all the way to Celebration Park, south of Melba. Most people start hiking the trail at the downriver end at Celebration Park.
The upriver trailhead, located 4.5 miles downriver from Swan Falls Dam, seems to be less crowded and makes for a good afternoon hike. It’s about 3 miles downriver to Halvorson Lake.
The trail is a former two-track road and is easy hiking. It’s mostly flat all the way and cuts through rock outcroppings painted with orange, gray and green lichen. There’s lots to see and spring is an ideal time to watch raptors doing their mating dances in the sky, zipping along the edge of cliffs and dive bombing hundreds of feet toward the river.
You can do an out-and-back hike tailored to whatever mileage you want. We did a short 3-mile hike a few weeks ago.
Halverson Bar and Halverson Lake are located at the western end of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. This 1,200 acre section of the NCA along the trail is managed for non-motorized recreational activities.
Getting there: From Kuna, take the Swan Falls Road to Swan Falls Dam. Don’t forget to stop at the canyon overlook at Dedication Point. From the dam, head downstream on the dirt road to the trailhead. Restrooms are in the area. The picnic area at Swan Falls Dam is a great place for lunch.