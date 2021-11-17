The Snake River in southern Idaho encompasses a variety of terrain from desert rimrock cliffs to lush riparian zones. This photo was taken last week from the Indian Cove Bridge on Highway 78, west of Hammett. You can’t see that muskrat on the sandbar, but it’s there.
The Snake River in southern Idaho encompasses a variety of terrain from desert rimrock cliffs to lush riparian zones. This photo was taken last week from the Indian Cove Bridge on Highway 78, west of Hammett. You can’t see that muskrat on the sandbar, but it’s there.
A muskrat scratched in the wet sand along a small sandbar in the Snake River and its antics were fun to watch. It scurried around, but it soon spotted us and was a blip disappearing into the cold November waters of the river.
The Snake River across southern Idaho is plagued by low flows, ramping (rapidly increasing or decreasing) flows, algae blooms, trash like old tires and car parts, and agricultural runoff.
Yet, with all that, if you go wildlife watching along the river, there’s still a chance to see muskrats, deer, eagles, swans, herons, all kinds of ducks and shorebirds, and maybe even otters. Seeing wildlife gives you hope that this is a tough river and it will survive. It will take citizens pushing for legislation to allocate enough water for fish and wildlife and the river’s health. Trash needs to be cleaned up and pollution curtailed.
To get an appreciation of the Snake River, roam its banks and see the wildlife that call the waterway home. There are countless access points from Three Island State Park in Glenns Ferry to Farewell Bend State Park in eastern Oregon to set up a spotting scope and watch wildlife.
The Snake River can be accessed on foot at several locations:
Three Island State Park at Glenns Ferry; the bank on the north side of the river, west of Hammett upstream from the Indian Cove Bridge (Highway 78); the area southwest of the Loveridge Bridge off Highway 51, west of Bruneau Dunes State Park; the natural area downstream from C.J. Strike Dam on the north side of the river; Celebration Park, south of Nampa; the boat ramp at Walters Ferry off Highway 45 on the southwest side of the river; Marsing Pond off Highway 55 and Marsing; and Farewell Bend State Park off I-84 near Huntington in eastern Oregon.
There are many more access points that can be explored up and down the river. One thing: duck hunting season is underway so go out after 11 a.m. when most hunters pack it up.
There goes that muskrat again. What a fun wildlife sighting in the cherished Snake River.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!