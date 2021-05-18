The sweet smell of moist pine needles, duff, flowering shrubs and other stuff on the timberland floor wafted through the ponderosa pine forest and was a welcome sign of spring hiking in the high country.
The snow is off logging roads and trails along Bogus Basin Road and there are plenty of opportunities for hiking and mountain biking.
Trails like Upper Dry Creek to the Ponderosa Pine overlook, Stack Rock and along the Deer Point Road are prime areas with early wildflowers and shrubs blooming.
When I head up Bogus Basin Road looking for a hike I usually travel past the 10-mile marker and start looking for a pullout at a trailhead.
More areas will open up to hiking on the upper Boise Front as snow recedes from the Boise Ridge Road, Mores Mountain and Bogus Basin.
The drive up to these places is really pretty, too, with balsam root and lupine blooming at low and mid-elevations.
Dress for high-elevation weather. Even though it can be in the 70s and 80s in the valley, the temperature drops at 6,000 and 7,000 feet, and if the wind comes up, brrrr!
We took off from the car without jackets not knowing the wind would come up and had a pretty chilly lunch break at the Ponderosa Pine overlook.
Good hiking and smell the forest.