There’s something mysterious about snaking your way up a narrow desert canyon. Each bend in Nature’s hallway yields intimate views of desert life, such as wildflowers and wild grasses clinging to small pockets of dirt in the cliffs; geological formations in an array of colors and shapes; lichen in vibrant colors sprinkled everywhere; and signs of wildlife, such as nests in bushes, coyote scat on the trail or critter tracks in the mud.
All of these things are snippets of information telling a story of what’s going on in the small ecosystem that is hidden from the sage desert above. Many slot canyons also have small streams that add more of nature’s diversity to the area.
There’s lots to take in with every step.
Spring is a good time to go canyoneering and explore desert canyons. Canyoneering takes experience but there are places to get you feet wet, literally.
My favorites are Leslie Gulch and Succor Creek State Park in Southeast Oregon or canyons and creeks along the Owyhee Backcountry Byway in Southwest Idaho.
The Owyhee and Bruneau-Jarbidge River Wilderness Areas are Idaho’s main canyoneering hotspots. Jump Creek near Marsing and Little City of Rocks near Shoshone are other places.
Some canyons can be easy hiking in river shoes or more technical bouldering in stout hiking boots. I love crawling around boulders, and at my age, my balance is better on all fours.
Trekking poles, full daypacks with first-aid and survival gear and plenty of water, are needed. Use caution. Rattlesnakes, poison ivy and ticks are common in desert canyons this time of the year.
Here are some sites I found helpful for exploring canyons: canyoneeringnorthwest.com or americancanyoneers.org.
Good hiking.