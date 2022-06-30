It’s wonderful that so many people appreciate Stanley, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, and popular nearby campgrounds and lakes.
However, for folks like me who are not quick on the trigger when making campsite reservations, and who are always waiting until the last minute to plan a trip, booked-up campgrounds can be frustrating.
That’s why over the years I’ve explored outside of the Stanley area looking for out-of-the-way campsites that don’t usually fill on weekends and are close to the mountain town.
Campgrounds along Idaho 21 between Banner Summit and Stanley fill the bill and don’t get as much use as more popular ones along the Upper Salmon River, and at Alturas, Redfish and Stanley lakes.
The alternative campgrounds offer beautiful scenery and activities like mountain biking, photography, hiking, dirt biking and fishing. They have amenities, like picnic tables, toilets and fire rings. The major drawback is road noise from Idaho 21. A couple are close to major burns from past years.
If you don’t mind that, take a look at these coming down Idaho 21 toward Stanley, starting just past Banner Summit:
Bench Creek
A small campground in the trees along a small creek. A great alternative if campgrounds around Bull Trout Lake are full. There’s a trail across Idaho 21 that makes a good hike.
Banner Creek
Another campground in the trees and near a small creek. Close to the road going to Bear Valley for hiking, floating, fishing and exploring all the way to Dagger Falls on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
Thatcher Creek
A campground tucked back in the trees in Capehorn Meadows along Idaho 21 with views of the Sawtooths. Overlooking marshes with opportunities to see elk and sandhill cranes.
Trap Creek
Three campsites in the pines with the Idaho Centennial Trail nearby.
Sheep Trail
Another campground that has campsites in lodgepole pines. The Idaho Centennial Trail is nearby. Great views of the mountains. It’s a little farther from the highway.
Elk Creek
Only three sites but located in lodgepole pine with views of the meadows. Elk Meadows is a good place for bird watching and for catching a glimpse of elk.
Enjoy these tiny campgrounds with a view. Bring earplugs if you don’t like the highway noise.
(More suggestions for camping around Stanley next week.)