Can’t you just feel the coolness of the river and the lush vegetation? Campsites at Big Eddy Campground along Highway 55 are located right along the North Fork of the Payette River and the refreshing air and sound of the river will put you to sleep. It’s one of several “breakfast campgrounds” close to the valley.
Can’t you just feel the coolness of the river and the lush vegetation? Campsites at Big Eddy Campground along Highway 55 are located right along the North Fork of the Payette River and the refreshing air and sound of the river will put you to sleep. It’s one of several “breakfast campgrounds” close to the valley.
Sometimes you’ve just got to get out of town for a quick overnighter in the outdoors.
When time is limited and you can’t plan a weekend or week-long campout, there are a few places I call “breakfast campgrounds” that fit the bill within an hour or so of Treasure Valley.
Breakfast campgrounds are those places where you leave town late in the day — maybe catch a few sub sandwiches or a pizza on the way out — and get to the campsite for a relaxing evening in the cool mountain air, watching the stars or listening to a gurgling brook.
The main focus, yes you guessed it, is breakfast. Don’t you just love cooking hash browns, eggs and sausage on the camp stove? Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing in the chilly mountain morning air is what counts for a quick outdoors pick-me-up.
Most of the campgrounds are along busy highways but traffic noise usually disappears when your head hits the pillow.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Here are places that can be reached along paved roads from the valley:
Highway 21 — Grayback Gulch, Ten Mile, Bad Bear, and Hayfork (group campground) near Idaho City are reached along the Ponderosa Pine Scenic Highway. It’s an easy drive to get to the mountains.
Highway 55 — Driving north of Banks, you’ll come to Swinging Bridge, Canyon, Cold Springs and Big Eddy campgrounds. These campgrounds have lots of shade and the North Fork of the Payette River is like a huge air conditioner. Even though Highway 55 is noisy, the rapids on the river seem to be noisier.
Bogus Basin area — Shafer Butte Campground is a short 20 or so miles from Boise but sometimes traveling the Bogus Basin Road and the dirt road to the campground takes as long as getting to Grayback Gulch. But, it’s a really cool (literally) place to spend the night on a 7,000-foot mountain ridge with views of the Boise Mountains. It’s a great place for star gazing.
Enjoy a quick night out in the outdoors and smell the coffee in the morning.