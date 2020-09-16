There are still several weeks of good camping left this season and some of the best spots will be undeveloped campsites along forest roads.
Official campgrounds with tables, grills and outhouses are closing down for the season and dispersed camping areas are there for the picking.
Some newcomers have asked me: “Can you really camp anywhere out in the national forest without a permit?”
Yes. That’s the beauty of Idaho with its thousands of miles of backcountry roads and camping spots and no need to worry about fees and permits.
However, undeveloped campsites have been hammered this summer with the heavy burden on the forests as people seek an outdoors escape during the pandemic. The Forest Service issued a plea for campers to clean up their camps, pack out litter and to dispose of human waste properly.
The rules for undeveloped campsites are simple:
Camp only on sites that have already been used and the soil is compacted. Don’t set up camp in an untouched meadow or field of grasses.
Don’t have a campfire. It’s really dry out there and fire restrictions have been in effect.
Don’t leave cans and other unburnable litter in fire rings.
Pack out your garbage, and most importantly, dispose of human waste.
I’ve seen a significant increase in human waste and toilet paper being left on the surface along trails and at campsites this summer. It’s unbelievable — even on the valley’s greenbelt.
While the rule is to bury human waste and pack out the toilet paper it has come to a point that digging cat holes for an outdoor toilet isn’t the best idea. The best solution is to use a porta potty and porta potty tent for camping in undeveloped camping areas.
They are not that expensive and available at sporting goods and department stores. You can haul waste out to an RV dump station.
If hundreds of campers are using the same campsites throughout the season and digging cat holes, it is easy to overwhelm an area.
Anyway, go out and enjoy Idaho’s many undeveloped campsites for the rest of the season. Please take along a porta potty.