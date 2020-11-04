Rowing a drift boat and hotshotting for steelhead on the Salmon River in November puts you in a zen moment.
The fishing rods are vibrating from the action of the lures. Eagles fly overhead.
The squeaking of the oarlocks blends with the sound of rippling waters. An American dipper bobs up and down on a rock.
Wind rustles the needles of massive ponderosa pines on the river’s banks. Deer browse vegetation on the sagebrush and rocky side hills.
Yes, it’s a zen moment.
The Salmon River around Riggins and White Bird is a retreat for steelhead anglers in October and November, and it’s a time for anglers in drift boats and jet boats to navigate the river’s steelhead holes, such as Lucile, Monument, Maynard and Dynamite.
While it may be difficult for some folks to think about boating in late fall and early winter, it’s common in Idaho and it’s common on the Salmon River.
That’s why it is good news that three popular boat-launch sites along the Salmon River are scheduled for improvements that will improve access for anglers and floaters. The boat ramps also serve whitewater rafters in summer.
This fall, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office will begin boat ramp improvements at Shorts Bar, Lucile and Hammer Creek recreation sites. Last year, the BLM completed work to widen and lengthen the boat ramp at the Pine Bar Recreation Site to provide safer boating and address user conflicts.
Beginning in early November, construction will begin at the Shorts Bar site, and later in the month work will commence at the Lucile boat ramp. The popular Hammer Creek site will see improvements begin just after the first of the new year.
While construction is underway, the ramps and adjacent areas will be temporarily closed to provide for safety. Closures will be lifted as work at each site is completed. The tentative construction schedule is as follows: Shorts Bar Boat Ramp, Nov. 2 – Dec. 9; Lucile Boat Ramp, Nov. 30 – Jan. 5; and
Hammer Creek Boat Ramp, Jan. 4 — March 1.
The BLM has been improving recreation sites along U.S. 95 from Riggins to White Bird and it is much appreciated by this boater, camper and picnicker.
For more information about recreation and fishing opportunities on the Salmon River, see blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.