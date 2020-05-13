Just looking at this picture makes me itch. “Leaf of three; let it be.”
Poison ivy is leafing out in many areas. It’s easy to miss if you’re looking at the scenery while hiking, so make sure you’re on the lookout for it.
This plant surprised me on the Bethine Church River Trail along the Boise River this week. I probably walked by it a dozen times this winter while it was a leafless stalk.
Poison ivy, which can be a low shrub or even a crawling vine, occurs in many low- and mid- elevation areas in Southern Idaho.
You can get an allergic reaction from all parts of the plant and it causes severe and continuing skin irritation on contact. And, you can also get a reaction if your dog runs through it and you pet the animal or if it rubs up against you.
I’ve gotten into poison ivy along the Boise Greenbelt, in the Boise Foothills, in the Snake River Canyon across the southern part of the state, at Jump Creek, in the Owyhees, along the Main Payette River from Banks downstream, along the Main Salmon and in Hells Canyon. Heck, it can be in a lot of places you wouldn’t think, and it is so common, maybe it should be the state’s official plant.
First of all, assume poison ivy is out on most river, canyon and desert trails.
I know it can be hot out there, but long pants can be a deterrent if you walk through a patch.
If you come in contact with poison ivy, wash well with Tecnu or other poison ivy washing solutions.
That photo is still making me itch.