The October sun had set and an eery dusk blanketed the Boise River. I was on a typical evening walk with the pooch and sat down on one of the log benches along the river.
Suddenly movement and a splash caught my eye. A brown critter moved along the water like a surfaced submarine. It was a mink. Really, a mink.
Mink are common along the Boise River and streams and waterways all across the state. They may not seem common because they don’t usually come out until the twilight hours when most people are not walking in natural areas.
Dawn or dusk are the best times to see mink when they can be seen darting across logs, splashing in slack water or zooming across the surface of the water.
The best place to look for mink is near a stream, river, pond or lake at dawn or dusk. They like to come out in low-light to hunt muskrats, fish, crayfish, frogs, and other small critters. Mink go in for the kill on their prey by quickly biting the animal on the neck. Mink are pretty strong for their size, so pulling an animal as big as a muskrat out of the water is no problem.
They average about two feet in length with about one-third of that being its tail. They weigh about two to three pounds.
Here’s another interesting note: mink are members of the weasel family, such as martens and otters, not the rodent family like beavers and muskrats.
They are feisty. I remember surfing one of the waves on the Boise River in my canoe and having one hissing at me from the bank. I was getting too close to its territory.
So, if you want to see a mink, try a stroll along the river or a pond during twilight. They are fascinating animals.