From Heavens Gate lookout you can see an incredible panorama of Idaho’s Seven Devils Mountains with glimpses of the Wallowa Mountains in Oregon.
Scan the skies near Green Mountain Lookout or Burnt Knob Lookout along the Magruder Road in North-Central Idaho and you can see the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church River of No Return wilderness areas. Thorn Creek Lookout, only about 25 miles Northeast of Boise (as the crow flies) gives you an eagle eye of the Boise Basin area.
Idaho’s roughly 113 fire lookouts are perched on mountain tops with some of the most incredible views. Some are still staffed. Others are not. You can drive or hike to many of the lookouts and that makes for a lifetime of backcountry adventures.
To say I’m high on fire lookouts is an understatement. I’ve got a photo file of about a dozen of them and I love planning a few summer adventures that include seeing lookouts.
Although I’ve never been a fire lookout staffing one of these iconic structures, I really wish I had been. My wife, Julie, was a fire lookout on Danskin Lookout, east of Boise.
The high-country snow line is receding and it’s time to start exploring the backcountry for lookouts. Late June, July and August are perfect months, and wow, did I make a discovery that’s going to keep me busy for summers to come.
There’s a website that shows all the Idaho lookouts on the National Historic Registry. Take a look at it: nhlr.org.
Get high on lookouts.