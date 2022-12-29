I came across this sign in my travels across Idaho over the past few decades and forgot where I took the photo. That’s because of my less-than-perfect photo filing system.
It keeps puzzling me. I think it was on Idaho’s famed Magruder Road cutting across the north-central part of the state between two wilderness areas — Frank Church River of No Return and Selway-Bitterroot. The 100-mile drive goes from Elk City to Darby, Montana. That’s one heck of a trip on a ridge-back road with both sides dropping down into alpine lakes, meadows and creek drainages going down to the Main Salmon River and Selway River.
However, some folks have told me they think the sign is located at Bradley Boy Scout Camp, near Beaver Creek about 23 miles northwest of Stanley. I’m not sure about that. Maybe several of these signs were put up throughout the state.
The cool thing about the sign is its message: “As an American I will do my best to be clean in my outdoor manners, be careful with fire, be considerate in the outdoors and be conservation minded.” The Boy Scouts of America first publicized the Outdoor Code in the March 1954 edition of Boys’ Life magazine. It was subsequently included in the Boy Scout Handbook in February 1955.
The code is simple but powerful. If more people followed it, we would have less litter and vandalism across our public lands. We wouldn’t have trashed outhouses, bullet holes in campground signs, unattended campfires that get loose and burn thousands of acres, or vehicle ruts across meadows.
The code is similar to the message of Leave No Trace: Plan ahead and prepare; travel and camp on durable surfaces; dispose of waste properly; leave what you find; be considerate of others; minimize campfire impacts; and respect wildlife.
I may never solve the code photo mystery but there’s no mystery in respecting the outdoors. By the way, email me if you have any ideas about the photo.