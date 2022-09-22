The crowds are gone, the fall air is crisp and invigorating, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area takes on a whole new look with morning mist and fall colors.
The lake is 170 acres and the perfect size for casual paddling, whether in a canoe, touring kayak or on a paddle board. It doesn’t get the heavy winds like neighboring Redfish Lake, making it a lot easier to paddle. I’ve always waited and paddled it in the fall, basically to avoid the summer crowds. It’s probably one of my top five paddling places in the state.
There’s plenty of fall camping nearby but be prepared for nighttime temperatures that will freeze the water in the dog’s bowl.
The scenery is so dynamic with the backdrop of 9,860-foot McGown Peak and other peaks in the Sawtooths that it will be one of your most memorable paddling adventures.
Don’t forget to bring along a fishing rod. You might think about trolling for trout with a Mepps or Roostertail spinner.
I got word from the U.S. Forest Service that most of the smoke from the fire in the Sawtooth Wilderness is on the south side of Sawtooth Valley and there isn’t much around Stanley Lake. But, you never know when it will drift in from other fires in the state. Check out current air quality and forecasts at airnow.gov.
Getting there: From Stanley, go 5 miles northwest on Highway 21 then 3.5 miles west on Forest Road 455.
Relish the fall paddling in a more serene setting.