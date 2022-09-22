Support Local Journalism


The crowds are gone, the fall air is crisp and invigorating, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area takes on a whole new look with morning mist and fall colors.

The lake is 170 acres and the perfect size for casual paddling, whether in a canoe, touring kayak or on a paddle board. It doesn’t get the heavy winds like neighboring Redfish Lake, making it a lot easier to paddle. I’ve always waited and paddled it in the fall, basically to avoid the summer crowds. It’s probably one of my top five paddling places in the state.

