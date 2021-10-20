Highway 21 is a ribbon of color cutting through the Boise Mountains, and now’s the time to take that scenic drive. The leaves won’t last long with winter winds, snow and rain coming on.
Yellows, reds and purples along the banks of Mores Creek can be dazzling in rays of sunshine. You don’t have to get up early to take this drive. In fact, late morning to mid-afternoon is the best time to catch the sun’s rays on the trees for best photo opportunities.
Highway 21 can be a good picnic drive, whether you go up to Idaho City (37 miles) and back, or farther up the road over the summit of Mores Creek and to Beaver Creek (50 to 60 miles).
The yellow underbrush in the blackened areas of the old Pioneer Fire of 2016 is dynamic. The contrast of the yellows and blackened terrain shows how underbrush has recovered after the fire and really seems to be abundant.
For a longer ride you can continue on over Beaver Creek Summit to Lowman (70 miles) and return along the South Fork of the Payette River to Garden Valley and Banks for a loop back to Boise on Highway 55 (another 70 to 80 miles).
Another fall drive is Idaho City to Lowman to Stanley on Highway 21; and then back down to Sun Valley on Highway 75. The return loop is along U.S. 20 through Fairfield, Mountain Home and I-84 to Boise. It’s a good weekend trip, staying in Stanley or around Sun Valley.
Fall colors are waning as colder weather sets in and winds blow leaves off trees. Get out there soon to enjoy the colors in the mountains.