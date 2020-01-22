There’s something about being by yourself in the mountains on a winter day. What solitude.
The only sounds are the winds whispering through the evergreens and blowing a fine dust of snow from branches, a tweet of a song bird or the call of a raven.
And what a way to get some hard-core exercise — pushing 12 inches of new snow with your snowshoes on an unpacked trail.
I love skiing and snowshoeing on groomed trails at places like Bogus Basin, Bear Basin, Ponderosa State Park, the Idaho City Park N’ Ski area and the Wood River trail and Galena Lodge.
But sometimes you’ve just got to get away from it all.
My wife and I and our golden retriever seek out snow-covered forest roads and just head out. Sometimes you end up in a blind canyon tangled with brush and have to turn back. Other times the road leads to a mountain vista where no one else is around.
We always have a picnic lunch at the end of the trail and just veg out in snow heaven.
When we explore undeveloped areas, however, we take precautions:
- Tell friends and relatives where you are going and give an ETA for getting home.
- Have a daypack with emergency gear — GPS, extra food and clothing, first-aid and survival kit and avalanche shovel.
- Check avalanche danger and weather before heading out.
When you pick a road you want to explore, find a safe parking spot. Often there is no plowed parking and no safe way to get off the highway right at the spot. Scout in both directions for the nearest plowed pull off. For example, when we snowshoed to a campground near Idaho City, we had to walk 1,000 feet from the nearest plowed parking to get to the road.