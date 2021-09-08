It’s a long ways down to the water at Lucky Peak Reservoir, but anglers and boaters are still launching.
Even though a couple of news outlets said the boating season at Lucky Peak Reservoir is ending, that assumption might be all wet.
True, over the last few weeks the water level at the popular reservoir, 7 miles east of Boise, has been dropping 2 feet a day and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning boaters to watch for low-water obstacles such as rocks or shoals.
However, the boat ramp at Turner Gulch, just east of Lucky Peak Dam, usually remains in the water when the reservoir is drawn down in the fall and winter. Anglers use boats to fish the reservoir through the low water of winter as long as the reservoir isn’t frozen over and the boat ramps aren’t covered with ice.
I launch my boat at the reservoir almost every week of the year except for a few times when the boat ramp is covered with snow and ice. One year there were sheets of ice in the coves and I was on full alert not to be the Titanic.
The water level at Lucky Peak Reservoir started dropping in mid-July, earlier than in a lot of summers, because of irrigation demand in a hot, dry year. In past years the reservoir has been kept fairly full through Labor Day weekend. Not this year.
The reservoir was already down 106 feet going into the Labor Day weekend. Officials expect the water level to reach winter levels of about 2,950 feet in elevation by mid-September. The No. 1 ramp at Spring Shores is barely in the water at 2,949 feet in elevation and Turner Gulch ramp near the dam is barely in the water at 2,905 feet.
I’ve seen boaters launching at these low-water levels ramps in winter, despite the difficulties. It takes care and skill. It’s a long ways to back a trailer down to the water.
And at these levels, there is only a small dock at the end of the ramps at these locations, just big enough to launch or dock one boat on each side of the ramp.
The water is low near the dock so you have to watch that your outboard’s prop isn’t going to scrape on the bottom of the reservoir or hit the tip of the ramp’s concrete.
Windy conditions with large waves and low water make it even more difficult to launch or tie up on a single small dock.
Boaters have to be extra considerate of others using the docks in these conditions.
Other dangers? If a boater backs too far into the reservoir and drops the boat trailer off the concrete part of the ramp, it could mean getting stuck, or damaging the trailer or boat.
When trolling for kokanee and trout in the reservoir during low water, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the boat’s depth finder so as not to run aground in parts of the reservoir that are usually submerged and safe in higher water.
Lucky Peak Reservoir becomes the only game in town for many boaters in fall and winter, and when other waters are frozen. C.J. Strike Reservoir, south of Mountain Home, remains fairly full and accessible year-round and is used by anglers and waterfowl hunters.
There is a rare chance these reservoirs could freeze over in a severe winter. I’ve only seen it a few times in the last 45 years.
Here is a link to monitor water levels at Lucky Peak Reservoir: usbr.gov.
It’s low-water boating season. Be careful out there.