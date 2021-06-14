Paddlers are always looking for places to explore and get away from the crowds.
As paddling sports grow in popularity, places like Diversion Reservoir below Lucky Peak Dam can be a crowded. A reader asked me for some advice on less-crowded paddling areas after my blog on Diversion Reservoir and Discovery Park a few weeks ago.
My first idea was Arrowrock Reservoir, the reservoir upstream from Lucky Peak Reservoir on the Boise River system.
It gets less boating activity because it takes an extra few miles to get to, and the going can be rough. The road from the upper end of Lucky Peak Reservoir and around Arrowrock Dam is probably one of the worst washboardy, dusty and curvy gravel roads in the state.
However, if you want less-crowded paddling for kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddle boarding, Arrowrock Reservoir is the place.
Paddlers can explore coves, wander below basalt cliffs and drift along sandy beaches. Some paddlers camp in the coves and paddle on side trips in the 18-mile narrow-canyon reservoir. If you have a fishing rod, Arrowrock offers trout, kokanee and other fish.
There aren’t any developed campgrounds along the reservoir so be prepared for dispersed camping. One boat ramp with an outhouse is located a couple of miles above the dam. Most campers set up in that area.
Arrowrock is a big reservoir with lots of open water. Keep that in mind and always watch the weather before heading out. You don’t want to get caught across the reservoir with the wind coming up.
Even though Arrowrock has 60 miles of shoreline to explore, remember that the farther you drive up the reservoir to launch, the more dust you’ll have to eat and the more washboards you’ll have to bounce over.
The reservoir is about 45 minutes from Boise and provides access to the city's nearest national forest — the Boise National Forest. Get there by driving Highway 21 out of Boise and turning right on the Arrowrock Reservoir-Atlanta road. The turn-off is just past the High Bridge over the Mores Creek arm of Lucky Peak Reservoir. After turning, drive about 9 miles and start looking for places to launch on Arrowrock Reservoir.
It may take a bit more to get to, but Arrowrock Reservoir offers miles and miles of less-crowded paddling, enjoy.