Lucky Peak Reservoir should be renamed Lucky Dog.

In fall and winter the reservoir is drawn down and miles of shoreline are exposed giving dogs plenty of places to run.

Last winter I wrote about heading northeast from Turner Gulch boat ramp at Lucky Peak Dam and exploring the shoreline.

Last week we hiked the shoreline going east from Spring Shores Marina and it was a great dog outing.

The shoreline goes both east and southwest from the marina offering dogs plenty of running room and opportunities to take a dip in the reservoir.

We found that the contours going east from Spring Shores are ideal for hiking, however be sure to watch your footing in rocky areas and soft sand. You can get by with trail shoes along the reservoir.

A warning: Watch for broken glass. It is not widespread but be aware of it.

You'll also need an Idaho state parks pass to park near or in the marina.

Get there by driving northeast out of Boise on Highway 21 for 15 miles. Take the right turn immediately past High Bridge on the road to Atlanta. The marina is one mile down the road.

Enjoy watching your dog run in all this terrain. You'll have a worn out pooch.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.