A lot of folks think there’s nothing in the high desert and it’s boring.
Not me. Think a vast sea of sagebrush with everything from plovers to pronghorns; breathtaking vistas of snow-covered mountain ranges across 50 miles of open country; beige and white sandy bluffs; and creek and river beds teeming with critters.
One drive I love is through Burns and Lakeview, Oregon, on U.S. 395.
An unexpected surprise along this route is Lake Abert half way between Burns and Lakeview.
This is an internationally important lake that Oregon conservationists say, “is vanishing before our eyes.”
When my wife and I first saw it a few years ago, Lake Abert still had water. It is one of only a handful of saline lakes found in the United States and one of Oregon’s largest lakes. It supports hundreds of thousands of shorebirds and waterfowl.
We stopped on one trip and had a leg-stretching walk along the shoreline taking in some birdwatching. It’s a unique desert landscape.
The lake is a stop on a major bird migration route from Alaska to Patagonia. It offers a critical place for traveling birds to rest and feed on the lake’s brine shrimp.
Sad to say, that wasn’t the case in the summer 2021 when the lake dried up. Last year marked the lowest number of birds ever recorded at the lake.
It is at great risk, according to the Oregon Natural Desert Association. The lake and nearby desert rim has become one of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Areas of Critical Environmental Concern. The lake does not have any water rights so upstream withdrawals from the Chewaucan River can leave the lake with little or no water, especially during drought.
Conservationists say the lake needs some kind of guaranteed supply of water. (See onda.org.)
You can stay overnight in the Lake View area at Oregon’s Goose Lake State Park or local RV parks.
Enjoy taking some new routes and discovering the West’s unique places, and some that need our help.