The Wood River Trail in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area has it all - a beautiful river, great mountain views and picnic stops along the way.
The trail, which is paved, is great for beginner cyclists and kids, or just for a stroll with a camera. It stretches about 20 miles on the valley floor.
You’ll love the shady cottonwood trees and other vegetation along the river. Oh, and the wildflowers, well.
Some people use the trail for access to the Wood River and fly fishing.
If you want more of a challenge, the advanced trail heads north out of the valley and into the mountains for more than 20 miles to Galena Lodge. Views of the Boulder and Smoky mountains are fabulous along this route.
This is one of my most favorite biking and hiking areas in the state.
For more information see: summertrailink.bcrd.org.