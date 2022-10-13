Aspen glowed fiery yellow along the Rabbit Creek Road, northeast of Idaho City. The trees looked like flames shooting up in the green forest of ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine.
It’s fall and the hunt is on for fabulous fall photography. We drove the Rabbit Creek Road to the North Fork of the Boise River and saw spotty color. It’s not quite ready, although lone yellow aspen and cottonwoods along the road make for dynamic photos.
Always looking for the best fall color shots, I called the U.S. Forest Service, and here’s the update:
McCall area — The Warren Wagon Road out of McCall to Secesh Summit and Chinook Campground is gorgeous. The road past Brundage Mountain Ski Area to Goose Lake is also fabulous. Trees around Payette Lake are not quite changing or at a peak.
Cascade area — The fall colors are much better in town than in the mountains. Colors along mountain roads aren’t quite there. Wait a week or so.
Ola-Sweet area — Take the drive along the Ola-Sweet road where colors are dynamic. The Dry Buck area is also a good bet.
Lowman area — Ninebark and other underbrush along the South Fork of the Payette River are turning red and gold and can make good photos with a back drop of the river. Aspens aren’t quite there yet.
Stanley area — Colors are everywhere — along the Salmon River, at the lakes and all the way over Galena Summit to the Wood River toward Ketchum. Get them now because the season is expected to be short.
Prairie area — Fall colors are hot. Drive in from the Anderson Ranch Reservoir side. It’s one of the better areas for fall colors.
Boise Ridge — Colors are coming on slowly but should pop out this week. Underbrush is turning and there are some beautiful pockets of aspen.
Idaho City area — Colors are coming on along the Rabbit Creek Road and beyond up toward Mores Creek Summit but slowly. Trees along Mores Creek haven’t come on totally yet. Mores Creek is a great place to get fall photographs at peak times.
Taking photos of fall colors is fun but take a moment to sit down under a quaken aspen tree and listen to the music of the quakies in the breeze.
Boating updates: The waters of Diversion Reservoir below Lucky Peak Dam, one of the most popular paddle boarding areas in Treasure Valley, are down to stream level. No boarding, however, hikers like to take their dogs for walks along the sandy banks of the stream.
Turner Gulch Boat Ramp at Lucky Peak Dam is in the water and has a temporary dock. Anglers and water skiers are still launching. No boat-launch fee is being charged.