Aspen glowed fiery yellow along the Rabbit Creek Road, northeast of Idaho City. The trees looked like flames shooting up in the green forest of ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine.

It’s fall and the hunt is on for fabulous fall photography. We drove the Rabbit Creek Road to the North Fork of the Boise River and saw spotty color. It’s not quite ready, although lone yellow aspen and cottonwoods along the road make for dynamic photos.

