There’s something about the soothing sounds of rushing water — water gurgling over rocks, splashing through riffles and swirling in river eddies.
A walk along a river, whether way out in the wilds or right in one of the downtown areas of Treasure Valley, is a way to reduce stress and anxiety, and just mellow out. Many experts say nature and rivers are fundamental to happiness and health.
For me, rivers are medicine and studies suggest that access to the outdoors can reduce risks for diabetes, improve heart health and promote mental health.
I can stroll along a river, or just sit on a rock and gaze at the moving waters, and get into a mellow mood. Although a lot of our rivers are along highways, I quickly tune out traffic noise with river sounds. I also take a camera along because you never know when an eagle might fly over or an American Dipper may come bobbing on the rocks.
Some of my favorite places for river strolls or sitting on a rock:
- Of course, the Boise River along the Greenbelt.
- Mores Creek along Highway 21.
- Main, South and North forks of the Payette River along Highway 55 and the Banks to Lowman Highway.
- The Weiser River along the Weiser River Trail.
- Salmon River along U.S. 95 from Riggins to White Bird.
- Snake River across Southwest Idaho.
- Wood River north of Sun Valley (soon on skis and snowshoes).
Have fun and be in tune with nature and our rivers.