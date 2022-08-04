Support Local Journalism


Beautiful beaches go on for more than 20 miles upriver from Riggins, making the area one of the best places for swimming and sandbar camping.

The Salmon River from Riggins upriver to Carey Creek reveals even more white, sandy beaches this time of the year as the river’s water level continues to recede.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

