The snowshoeing and cross-country ski season is winding down as snow fades from mid-elevation trails. Most people are thinking about hiking, boating and cycling with the nicer weather.
But don’t give up on the snow. Spring trekking in the snow can be incredible.
One of the best spring, or late-season, snowshoeing and Nordic skiing areas is Galena Lodge and the upper Wood River trails, north of Sun Valley. The Blaine Country Recreation District expects good skiing and snowshoeing into mid-April.
The trails were still groomed last week and expected to be groomed through early April, depending on the weather. The trails still have snow north of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters, 7 miles north of Sun Valley off Highway 75.
There’s nothing better than trekking in the snow on a bluebird day when the sun’s out and the weather is warm.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The scenery is also incredible on the trails between the 10,000-foot Smoky Mountains and 11,000-foot Boulder Mountains. And, dogs are allowed on designated trails.
I love skiing in sunshine and sometimes in a T-shirt. Wow!
Getting there: Drive 150 miles to Ketchum from Boise and head north on Idaho Highway 75. You’ll find the trails all along the highway 24 miles to Galena Lodge.