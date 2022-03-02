Cross-country skiing and dogs are a perfect fit for a winter activity.
Nordic skiing in the backcountry, and on groomed trails where pooches are allowed, give dogs an opportunity to romp endlessly in the snow.
All of the dogs we’ve had over the years have skied and snowshoed with us.
Although it’s an excellent activity for dogs, a few precautions are needed.
A packed trail is best because dogs are less likely to sink in the snow. Check conditions before leaving the trailhead.
A breakable crust can be one of the most dangerous conditions for dogs because if they are running fast and one foot sinks deep into the snow, it can cause serious injury. Deep powder can cause dogs to over exert themselves and also lead to problems.
Groomed trails are best because there isn’t a chance to sink in. The point is to have them avoid post-holing in the snow.
Don’t forget water for your pup. Although dogs will eat snow, it really doesn’t have much water content and they are exercising even harder than you. Take along a water bottle and bowl for the dog.
Watch where your dogs explore. Don’t let them walk near the edge of streams or snow bridges crossing the streams. They can collapse and you’ll have a real problem getting the dog out.
Once they get in the bottom of the streambed with 4-foot snow banks, they can’t climb out without help. Been there; done that. Wading in a creek in your ski boots isn’t fun and skiing in wet boots is even worse.
Our retriever also wears a neoprene hunting vest to keep snow from balling up in her fur.
We also use Musher’s Secret, a wax that when coated on their feet, prevents snowballing between the dog’s toes.
Dog booties really work well in protecting a dog’s feet from snowballs and icy conditions, but our dog won’t wear them. If you dog will wear boots, that’s a plus.
Dogs love cross-country skiing, and with a little care, it’s a fun activity.