Yellow bells, buttercups, blue flowers, purple blooms — wildflowers are popping up across the high desert and in the Foothills as April brings slightly warmer temperatures and snow lines recede.
Some beautiful wildflower displays are being found right now at 4,500 feet in elevation.
Sure, it’s still cold and even frosty overnight on some of those high rimrock plateaus in the Owyhee Breaks.
Yet, wildflowers are still doing what they have done forever, turning the gray-green sagebrush steppe into an impressionistic palette that only Nature can paint.
A few sage grouse bust out of a thicket at dawn. A herd of 13 pronghorns is silhouetted on the horizon with a blue morning sky and late setting moon glowing in the sky. Ground squirrels are dashing from one dirt mound to another popping up here and there. And, there’s the gurling sounds of sandhill cranes in desert meadows.
Despite the corona virus and a world in turmoil, Nature’s rebirth comes every spring.
We can be thankful that a wild turkey meanders down a Boise street, northern flickers are drumming on hollow trees and playing the rhythm and blues of the day and Canada geese are making a racket defending their nesting turf.
Happy spring.