The Weiser River Trail is a spectacular 84-mile hiking, mountain biking and equestrian route from Weiser all the way up to nearly New Meadows.
It goes through sagebrush country, rimrock canyons, farmlands, river bottomlands and evergreen forests and meadows.
This is the time of the year to do the upper part of the trail from a point near New Meadows south to Council. It’s in the evergreens and can be done in summer, unlike the other lower-elevation parts of the trails that should be done in late fall or early spring, when the weather is cooler.
I divide the trail up into thirds — the Midvale to Weiser section for spring or late fall, the Council to Midvale section for late spring and early summer and the New Meadows to Council part for summer.
I just passed over one of the trestles in the section south of Pine Ridge (where there’s a huckleberry bakery) this week and the wildflowers are incredible. A hike or bike ride is perfect in early to late morning.
If you get hot, the upper Weiser River is pretty low, but has little pools deep enough to take a soak to cool off.
The Weiser River Trail http://weiserrivertrail.org
is an incredible trail in Western Idaho. The trail became a reality in the late ‘90s through the hard work of volunteers to save the river right of way. It became a rail trail after Union Pacific Railroad retired the freight line and conveyed ownership of the rail-bed to a nonprofit, Friends of the Weiser River Trail.
It’s not a steep trail because it was a railroad grade, but there are some mile downhill sections.
If you need to camp along the upper trail, the Evergreen Campground operated by the U.S. Forest Service, is a good spot. It is located approximately 14 miles north of Council along U.S. 95, almost to the turnoff to Lost Valley Reservoir. Cold Springs Campground near Lost Valley Reservoir is another good camping spot. RV campgrounds and motels can also be found in towns along the trail.
There are plenty miles of trail and plenty seasons to do the Weiser River Trail. You’ll love exploring it.
Huckleberry update: The berries started coming on in the third week of July at 4,000 to 5,000 feet in elevation. A ranger with the Payette National Forest said it has been a good year.
The berries we saw were large and ripe and picking was good in the drainages of the Weiser River.
Huckleberries may still be ripening at higher elevations.
The best way to find berries is to go out on a scenic drive on Forest Service forest outside the towns of Cascade, McCall, New Meadows, Council and Stanley.
Remote areas are best. We had some of our best picking while trout fishing the North Fork of the Clearwater River and Kelly Creek, and also driving the Grangeville-Salmon River Road to trailheads for the Gospel Hump Wilderness. Priest Lake in northern Idaho is an incredible place for picking.
In some cases, driving 200 miles and camping several days pays off with a winter supply of frozen berries and plenty of jars of jam.
More on berries: We just floated the Boise River Monday (today) and picked a quart of blackberries. They are coming on strong along the Greenbelt and river. A word of caution: Poison ivy lives next to blackberries.