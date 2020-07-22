The Wallowa Loop Road from Oxbow to Joseph in northeast Oregon is a camping, hiking and photo adventure through old-growth ponderosa pine forests, across ice-cold glacial-colored rivers and streams, and to unbelievable mountain vistas.
And now’s the perfect time to take the scenic drive.
Although the official total loop is 213 miles around the Wallowa Mountains through the towns of Oxbow, Joseph, Lostine, LaGrande, Baker City, Halfway and back to Oxbow, the drive I like best is one section on Forest Road 39.
This road goes 68 miles from Oxbow to Joseph and is perfect for a weekend or week-long getaway out and back.
The way I’ve done it in the past is to drive U.S. 95 to Cambridge, Idaho, and then head over to Oxbow, along Brownlee and Oxbow reservoirs.
At Oxbow, head out of the canyon toward Halfway, Ore., but turn six miles out on Forest Road 39 or the Wallowa Loop Road, also known as the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway.
Forest Road 39 climbs and winds its way 16 miles to Forest Road 3965. Take the side trip to the Hells Canyon Overlook. What a place for a picnic lunch and plenty of photo opportunities. Right across Hells Canyon are the Seven Devils Mountains in Idaho. The landscape is breathtaking, especially when wildflowers are blooming all around the overlook.
Head back to Forest Road 39 and toward Joseph. There’s a main Forest Service campground where the highway crosses the Imnaha River with amenities like an outhouse, drinking water and developed camping pads. If you want to rough it more or get away from the crowds, there are other camping spots along the river. It’s a nice place to spend several days.
The next few days can be at Wallowa Lake State Park where the highlight is definitely the ride up the Wallowa Lake Tramway. The tram rises 3,700 vertical feet to the summit of Mt. Howard, a 8,000-foot peak on the northwestern edge of the Wallowa Mountains. Talk about views and hiking. The summit is a subalpine grassland with whitebark pine and subalpine fir. Wildflowers are busting out in July and August.
On past trips, I’ve just turned around here and headed back toward Oxbow, enjoying more camping in Imnaha country.
On one trip, I did venture past Joseph to Lostine, Ore., and up the Lostine River canyon to a trailhead for the Eagle Cap Wilderness. There were great camping spots up along the Lostine River.
OK, I’ve done the full 213-mile Wallow Mountain Loop by heading to LaGrande, down to Baker City and then back to Oxbow via Halfway. Oregon Highway 203 from the LaGrande area to Baker City is a great alternative to I-84. There’s a place to camp at Catherine Creek State Park along the way.
But, I really like limiting the trip to Forest Road 39 and the old-growth ponderosa pine forests.