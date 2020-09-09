The character of Payette Lake at McCall changes after Labor Day weekend and things start to quiet down for hard-core paddlers.
In fact, some of my best days on Payette Lake have been in September and early October.
The folks at Gravity Sports in McCall, where kayak rentals are available until late in the season, know of paddlers going out as late as early November.
Brrr! But, if you layer up and wear proper cold-weather kayaking clothes, you’ll be plenty warm with each stroke of the paddle.
For safety, paddle with a buddy in case of an emergency. Paddling conditions change with the onset of colder water and weather.
Another advantage of late-season paddling is less powerboats and ski boats on the water. There will also be less kayakers at the launch sites.
And even better for late season are the fall colors. Payette Lake is beautiful in changing seasons.
My favorite spots for paddling are around the shoreline of Ponderosa State Park and up near the upper part of the lake.
Layer up, gear up, buddy up, and enjoy late season paddling.