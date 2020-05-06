A walk along the Boise Greenbelt reveals a heron tip-toeing along and stalking fish in a slow-moving section of Loggers Creek. Nearby, a pair of Canada geese sitting in a tree is making a ruckus. Songbirds and frogs are adding background music.
We take the Greenbelt path for granted on our daily or weekly hikes. It’s well maintained, and day in and day out, we walk the path and enjoy Nature.
But hidden in the brush off trail is a lot of hard work that volunteers are doing to preserve the true nature of the Boise River corridor.
As Treasure Valley has grown over the years, the river path and greenbelt areas have changed. The river has been dammed and channelized, development has taken over its banks and the brushy areas along the river, called riparian zones, have changed.
New houses and businesses have introduced hundreds of new plants. While people think it’s great to have new plants, they are not native and are invasive.
Russian olive, false indigo, Siberian elm, silver maple, Himalayan blackberry, dog rose and an ornamental pear are examples of invasives.
So groups of volunteers are trying to bring the river’s riparian zone back to its native way. Weed warriors are getting rid of invasive species. More than 600 invasive trees were removed from Barber Park last February. The City of Boise has begun removing Russian olives from some parks and the Bethine Church section of the Greenbelt. Volunteers are planting willows, paper birch and black cottonwoods.
Fifty plants were planted about three weeks ago along the 0.7-mile section of the Bethine Church River trail adopted by the Golden Eagle Audubon Society (the section just downstream of Barber Park). Volunteers are watering them by hand. That’s hard work.
Over 100 trees in the same area have recently been wired or rewired for protection from hungry beavers.
Volunteers are also maintaining nesting boxes for owls, kestrels and wood ducks.
So, on your next hike along the river, look for those new baby trees in cages and think how the Boise River is being helped back to its natural state.
More help is needed. Organizations can adopt a section of the Greenbelt. More information can be found at the Boise River Enhancement Network (boiseriverenhancement.org).