The glassy calm water of Lucky Peak Reservoir reflected the black rock cliffs and sandy beaches just like a mirror. What a day to be on the water and soaking up different scenes across the reservoir and mountain landscape.
With temperatures on some December days rising to 50 degrees by early afternoon, and no wind, more and more flat-water kayakers are discovering winter boating at the reservoir located a mere 7 miles east of Boise.
The reservoir seldom freezes over, except for some ice along its edges and in its coves, offering boaters open water during most winters. I’ve only seen Lucky Peak freeze totally over about four or five times in 45 years. Turner Gulch boat ramp and the nearby shoreline are usually accessible in December, January and February.
It sounds crazy, but over the last few weeks, I’ve talked to several kayakers who are trying to paddle on the reservoir every month of the year.
The best and closest place to launch is at Turner Gulch boat ramp at Lucky Peak Dam. Spring Shores at the upper end of the reservoir is another good choice but more likely to have sheet ice around the ramp.
Winter paddling is peaceful and scenic, but it’s important to dress properly in waterproof, breathable clothing for the rigorous exercise of paddling, but also effective in case you’re in the water after an unexpected flip and swim.
Layer with wool or polypro long johns under waterproof paddling pants and top.
Some paddlers prefer a total drysuit, which will keep you warm and dry in the water but sweaty while paddling. I had winter swims in water just above freezing in a wetsuit and drysuit, and I prefer the drysuit. It may be sweaty but a lot more tolerable in the water.
Whichever you choose, make sure you have insulating layers in addition to long johns both top and bottom. If you accidentally swim, you may be out there for a while trying to self rescue or until help arrives.
Neoprene booties will keep your feet warm and a lifejacket it a must. It will also keep you warm. Carry a dry bag with a change of clothing.
And, it’s also a good idea to go paddling with a buddy.
Keep an eye on the weather, and when the sun’s out and the wind’s not blowing, head out. Here’s a link to wind conditions and temperature at Lucky Peak Reservoir: windfinder.com.
Have fun winter paddling and enjoy the peace and quiet on the water.
