If you’ve been obsessing over cute animal photos and memes on social media as a way to counter COVID-19 anxiety — you’re not alone. For the past two months, people have been self-medicating with as many images as they can find of puppies, kittens, ducks, howling coyotes, mud-sliding elephants and, of course, lots and lots of tigers (thanks, “Tiger King”).
On Friday, you’ll be able to get a dose of that good stuff in person. Babby Farms, the nonprofit that combines hands-on animal therapy for people with disabilities with a public zoo and farm, is opening its gates “so people can get outside and see the animals in person and enjoy themselves,” said Babby Farms Administrator Aaron Johnson — “as long as we can control it.”
On the nonprofit’s website is the official post: “Our mantra is: ‘Until one loves an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unopened.’ We believe experiencing this love is more important than ever during these difficult times which is why we will open to the public.”
The website also cautions that those with compromised immune systems or who are 65 or older or vulnerable in any way “may want to reconsider a visit to Babby Farms until you feel it is safe to do so.”
In order to make the experience as safe as possible, they will be: limiting the number of zoo visitors to 300, taking temperatures of all entrants with noninvasive infrared thermometers, and all animal caretakers will be wearing gloves and masks. Visitors will not be required to wear a face mask, but anyone with a temp of 100.4 or above “will be asked to return at a later date.” In addition, there will be a social and physical distancing requirement of 6 to 10 feet, to protect other visitors and staff — and, of course the animals.
“There will be a line on the sidewalk to keep the (proper) distance from the animals,” Johnson said, especially for the primates and cats, “as a health precaution.” The concern is that while there has been no known transmission of COVID-19 from animals to humans, there have been some cases of human to animal transmission, said Johnson.
Other precautions: Groups of 10 or more will be asked to split up and only 10 will be allowed in The Jungle Room at a time. Pony rides will be offered but visitors will be required to hoist the children onto the ponies themselves to minimize staff interactions. The children’s play area will be closed. Also, for now, the up-close experiences the zoo has offered in the past with some of the animals will not be happening, Johnson said.
“We’re not going to take any chances,” he said.
The zoo, at 5900 El Paso Road in Caldwell, will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, beginning Friday, May 15. You can get tickets online at babbyfarms.net or at the gift shop onsite. Those who purchase online tickets will be able to go through a separate entrance. The zoo is also requesting that people use a credit or debit card for purchases as “cash is very germy.”
Johnson is excited to be able to offer people a chance to go into a large, open space and to see animals in person from parrots to zebras, monkeys to kangaroos, camels, big cats, sloths, lemurs and more.
“We’re going to try and see,” he said. “We’re hoping everybody’s on board with it — and will abide by the rules.”