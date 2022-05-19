Black Butte Crater, a lava field created by the same shield volcano that erupted about 10,000 years ago, also gives a great view of the region’s geological history. Surrounding the crater, basalt peppers the landscape, with a sea of sagebrush covering the lower flanks of the crater in every direction.
The sagebrush steppe around the crater is home to some of Idaho’s smaller wildlife — a sage grouse startled us as it erupted from the tall sagebrush, and cottontail rabbits scurried out of their hiding places as we approached.
As we moved through the sagebrush, we tread carefully and spread out to minimize impacts to the trail-less area. Although the sun made us feel like we were well into spring, we were reminded that it was not when snow had us post-holing across the landscape — carefully placing our feet to avoid plunging through the layer of crusty snow. As we approached the ascent to the crater rim, the snow disappeared, revealing sharp, rough and unstable basalt. A hollow echoing thud accompanied each step, as the basalt shifted below our feet. The jagged, loose rock isn’t the easiest landscape to trek across — so we only recommend this hike for adults in sturdy shoes and with good balance and navigation skills. Dogs should be left at home for this adventure, as the jagged rocks can cut their paws. We also recommend this as a spring/fall hike, as a hot sun, black rock and lack of shade will make a summer climb unbearable.
As we reached the northern summit of Black Butte Crater, we were greeted by expansive views of the Snake River Plain. The view was incredible — the horizon was bordered by the towering peaks of the Pioneer, Soldier and Smoky mountain ranges. The gaping hole that makes Black Butte Crater and the thirty-mile river of basalt is all that is left of the shield volcano that formed left its mark on this landscape.
After enjoying lunch with this beautiful vista, we made our way back down the rugged slopes of the crater, discussing the people that have lived here since time immemorial. The challenges we faced while navigating this rugged terrain built a greater admiration for the people who first traveled through and lived in this area — Bannock and Shoshone Tribal members. We also spoke of the early settlers who traveled the Oregon Trail across the Snake River Plain to the south and, in some instances, chose to stay in this rugged landscape. From Tribes to pioneers, to trains and mining, the area is just as rich in human history as geologic.
Our adventure left us as any good one should — tired, happy, and more in awe of our Gem State. Black Magic Canyon and Black Butte Crater are just two of the many geological marvels that exist in the Snake River Plain. As spring continues to bring us outside, we encourage you to get out and get to know some of these hidden gems, but make sure you recreate responsibly. Come prepared with the proper gear and enough food and water, and let someone know where you’re going. Try and leave the landscape better than you found it — make sure you pack out what you pack in, and pick up any pieces of trash you may come across. If these places are to remain special, we have to do our part to keep them that way.