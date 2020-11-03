Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 15,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during Nov.. Local ponds are the primary focus of this stocking effort due to cooler water temperatures.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
- Boise River — Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge, Nov. 16; 1,440
- Boise River — Eagle Bridge to Middleton, Nov. 16; 720
- Eagle Island Park Pond, Nov. 2; 450
- Eds Pond (Emmett), Nov. 9; 200
- Esthers Pond (Boise), Nov. 2; 1,300
- Kleiner Pond (Meridian), Nov. 2, 23; 450/450
- Legacy Pond (Mountain Home), Nov. 16; 350
- Mariposa Pond (Boise), Nov. 2, 23; 125/125
- Marsing Pond, Nov. 2; 450
- Merrill Pond (Eagle), Nov. 2; 250
- Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend), Nov. 16; 900
- Nicholson Pond (Kuna), Nov. 16; 475
- Parkcenter Pond (Boise), Nov. 2; 750
- Payette Greenbelt Pond, Nov. 9; 450
- Riverside Pond (Garden City), Nov. 2, 16; 450/450
- Rotary Pond (Caldwell), Nov. 16; 1,350
- Sawyers Pond (Emmett), Nov. 9; 900
- Settlers Park Pond (Meridian), Nov. 2, 23; 125/125
- Star City Pond West, Nov. 9; 500
- Weiser Community Pond, Nov. 9; 500
- Williams Pond (Boise), Nov. 9; 450
- Wilson Springs (Nampa), Nov. 2, 16; 250/250
- Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa), Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23; 400/400/400/400