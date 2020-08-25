“I hope I die before I get old.”
Peter Townsend of the rock band The Who wrote that line back in the '60s.
I used to think that way when I was much younger. You think you know everything when you are in your 20s and even in your 30s. When you are in your 40s and 50s you start to understand that maybe you don’t know everything. And when you are in you 60s and older you come to the realization that you don’t know all that much and that there is a lot to learn.
All right — so I used to think trekking poles were for losers. And only REI shopping yuppies used them. I don’t think that way anymore.
A couple of years ago my wife and I were hiking to an alpine lake to do some fishing. On our way back we met a hiker. He was younger than us.
I have a bum knee and I have a slight limp. I don’t notice it since I’ve been limping for years. I used to run a lot and that can take a toll on the knees. Anyway, I hike with trekking poles and the other hiker mentioned something about my limp and the poles.
I said that the poles are great and he ought to try them. I didn’t know this guy from Adam and he said that he’d stop hiking before he stooped to using trekking poles.
I’ve been a lawyer for almost 40 years and I’m used to snide comments. Twenty years ago I would have responded to this hiker. But I let it go.
Back to trekking poles. Trekking poles are basically light-weight ski poles without the ski baskets. You use them like a cane when you are hiking.
They are a life saver and will extend your ability to hike for decades. I wouldn’t hike anywhere without them. It is like having a stair railing on the hiking trail.
With trekking poles you are much steadier especially going downhill on rocky terrain. I use two poles and it’s like having a couple of extra feet. I can cross a stream on a log with trekking poles with the ease of an Olympian on a balance beam.
You don’t have to spend a fortune on fancy trekking poles. We picked a pair of graphite collapsible poles at Costco for a little over $30. Old alpine ski poles will work but they are a lot heavier.
“I hope I die before I get old” is a great song lyric written at a different time when we thought we knew everything.
I’ve outgrown those days.