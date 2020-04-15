Beginning April 20, the main portion of Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be designated “day use only.” Overnight camping will only be allowed on the Martin Landing segment of Fort Boise WMA.
“Since the construction of the Martin Landing campground, the goal has been to shift all camping activities to this location in an effort to provide improved camping amenities and reduce resource damage and time spent dealing with non-compliant campers on other parts of the WMA,” Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist Tyler Archibald said. “Fort Boise WMA remains open for day and night use for legal fishing, hunting, and other recreational activities.”
Martin Landing is located at the end of Scott Pit Road at the confluence of the Snake and Boise Rivers. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has partnered with Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources to manage camping activities and provide an on-site host to oversee Martin Landing.
Campers will find a mix of overnight accommodations at Martin Landing. Ten primitive RV camping sites (tables and grills, but no water or electrical) are available at the main campground, with six walk-in tent camping sites located near the river confluence. A pit toilet services all the campsites.
A $10/night fee is charged for all camping activities at Martin Landing. Camping fees are utilized for maintenance and improvement of Martin Landing’s campground facilities. Day and night use for legal fishing and hunting activities are not subject to camping fees.
Please note that due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Martin Landing remains closed to camping, and will reopen at a later date. For more information regarding this change of use, contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at (208) 722-5888.