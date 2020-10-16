MERIDIAN — Meridian's newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 4051 E. Fairview Ave. is now complete.
A press release announced the remodel includes expanded product selection and several department transformations to help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Customers will be excited about the expanded produce selection, refreshed deli, and beer and wine expansion,” said James Miller, Meridian Walmart store manager. “Changes in our store will make it easier for our customers to shop and find what they’re looking for. We’ve had positive feedback and customers are already enjoying the updated shopping experience.”
Store improvements include:
• Expanded beer and wine selection
• Increased number of products in deli, produce and bakery
• Updated baby department
• New signage, paint and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation
• Refreshed restrooms
The press release said Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
• Pickup — The convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries. There is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup.
• Delivery — Walmart’s delivery service is also available.
Plus, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
• Express delivery — customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
• Walmart Pay — a touch-free way to pay.
Meeting the challenges of COVID-19
Along with the upgrades to the store, Walmart will continue to help protect associates and customers from the impact of COVID-19 through the extensive measures including:
• Enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, which includes a thorough cleaning of key areas of the store (Front entrance, carts, registers, and bathrooms etc.).
• Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts.
• Requiring all associates to wear Walmart-issued or otherwise approved masks at all times.
• Adding sneeze guards to our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.
• Installing floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes to support social distancing.
• Adjusted operating hours (7 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.
• Enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.
• Continuing to stress the requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.
• If you are age 60 and up, self-quarantining, high-risk, or have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), many stores are offering pharmacy pickup & delivery services to help you get the medication you need. (Note: Not all options may be available at all stores.)
• Drive-Thru: More than 1300 Walmart stores have pharmacy drive-thru service across the country.
• No-Contact Curbside Pickup: We can bring your prescription right out to your car using a no-contact method.
• Mail Delivery: If you can’t make it to a local store, we'll deliver medication to your door.
Additional measures are in place as needed to comply with state and local ordinances. More details can be found at: corporate.walmart.com.