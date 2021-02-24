Idaho Press, in conjunction with Idaho Parks and Recreation, presents a series that takes a close look at the breathtaking, natural beauty and amenities surrounding us in “Exploring Idaho Parks.”
Located outside Mountain Home, one of Idaho’s great scenic and natural wonders is Bruneau Dunes State Park. Founded in 1967, it contains the largest single structure sand dune in North America, towering at over 470 feet, making Bruneau Dunes among the “must see” attractions of Idaho.
At the foot of the massive dune are two lakes, perfect for fishing, kayaking and wildlife viewing. These historic marshes grew into lakes due to flood irrigation practices in the 1950’s and the construction of the CJ Strike reservoir having raised the water table. The lakes, still influenced by the reservoir, are now also filled with water from the Snake River.
Besides being a perfect spot for a day trip or picnic, Bruneau Dunes also offers more than 115 campsites, including 19 equestrian sites with corrals and parking spurs. Spend the night under the stars in one of the best places to view the evening sky, especially with their state-of-the-art Steele-Reese Education Center and Observatory that boasts the largest public telescope in Idaho.
Bruneau Dunes State Park also has sandboard rentals. Feel the wind whip past your face as you cruise down the sides of the dunes. It’s one of the most popular activities in the park and an Idaho bucket list item for certain. Boards can be rented at the Visitor Center.
Bruneau Dunes State Park is surrounded by the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. It was established by Congress in 1993 to protect a unique desert environment that supports North America’s highest density of nesting raptors. More than 700 pairs of raptors nest each spring along 81 miles of the Snake River Canyon, making the park an excellent place for bird watching.
“I bounded up the dunes, feet sinking into the sand as I ascended. I couldn’t wait to run back down and catch some serious speeds, but the view from the top of the Big Dune was just so incredible! I felt small looking out across the vast desert!” shared a recent visitor to the park. “I look forward to returning for an Observatory night in the near future.”
Aside from a beautiful landscape, the park is home to dozens of species of reptiles, fish, insects, and birds. Visitors can expect to find lizards, snakes, scorpions, heron, and so much more as they explore the more than 4,000 acres of park land and over 22 miles of trails.
Local accounts claim that Bruneau Dunes was either named after a French explorer by the name of Jean Baptiste Bruneau, or for its French translation of ‘brown water.’ The local area was influenced by gold and silver discoveries beginning in 1862 that brought farmers and ranchers, as well as miners and merchants, to southern Idaho.
Inside the visitor center there are exhibits and interpretive displays about the dunes, the plants and wildlife that can be found in the park. There are also several museum-style wildlife specimens to check out. The park often has videos showing in the Visitor Center about Idaho, its history, geology, and unique destinations. There is a nature store offering souvenirs, gifts, books, and star charts. Ice cream and other treats can also be purchased.
Whether you are looking for a new place to hike or your next camping destination, Bruneau Dunes State Park has it all.