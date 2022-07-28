image002.jpg

The Bogus Basin Bike School offers lessons, by reservation, Thursday through Sunday.

 Courtesy of Bogus Basin

BOISE — Bogus Basin announced in a press release that it has opened a new mountain biking school, adding to the growing range of summer offerings available at the nonprofit recreation area. The Bogus Basin Bike School provides both private and group lessons for riders of all abilities.

“Public interest and enthusiasm for mountain biking continues to grow among all age groups,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. “We have assembled a great team of experienced coaches with a broad range of expertise. They are excited to teach riders who are interested in developing the skills and techniques they need to have fun, safe experiences in the bike park.”

