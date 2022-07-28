...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Bogus Basin Bike School offers lessons, by reservation, Thursday through Sunday.
BOISE — Bogus Basin announced in a press release that it has opened a new mountain biking school, adding to the growing range of summer offerings available at the nonprofit recreation area. The Bogus Basin Bike School provides both private and group lessons for riders of all abilities.
“Public interest and enthusiasm for mountain biking continues to grow among all age groups,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. “We have assembled a great team of experienced coaches with a broad range of expertise. They are excited to teach riders who are interested in developing the skills and techniques they need to have fun, safe experiences in the bike park.”
Bogus Basin opened The Basin Gravity Park — the Treasure Valley’s only lift-served downhill mountain biking park — in 2021. The Basin Gravity Park, located off the Morning Star Express chairlift, offers 12 trails, varying in style and difficulty. Guests can purchase a day lift ticket or summer season pass to The Basin Gravity Park, offering seven day a week access. For more information visit the website: bogusbasin.org.
‘Happier Hours’
Bogus Basin has also introduced “Happier Hours,” offering reduced prices on activities Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Discounts include up to 35% off lift tickets in The Basin Gravity Park. Other offers include $20 off Unlimited Day Passes for base area activities, including The Glade Runner, Idaho’s only mountain coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampoline, summer tubing hill, and scenic chairlift rides. For more information about Happier Hours, go to the website.