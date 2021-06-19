When we first moved to Indonesia, we were advised not to take anything that was too precious to us. Mold, humidity, bugs and just the general wear and tear of shipping by ocean container could wreak havoc on our stuff.
We mostly complied by packing away anything we deemed too valuable to possibly be ruined or lost, like our love letters, old photos and special wedding dishes. But there was one cherished possession that was going with us wherever we went in the world: my wedding shoes.
These aren’t normal wedding shoes. There is nothing fancy or frilly or uncomfortable about them. They are red, low-top Converse sneakers, a brand I have loved and worn since high school. When I was planning my wedding outfit, I knew that I, as someone who easily trips over her own feet, could not attempt high heels, or even low heels. I wanted to wear something comfortable and also carry out some small act of rebellion against all the conventional wedding traditions I was following like a good southern girl.
So David bought me a brand new pair of Converse and stealthily got them to me on the morning of our wedding. I managed to get dressed and walk down the aisle without anyone noticing the shoes until it was time for pictures. I lifted my dress ever so slightly to climb the steps of the church stage. My mother caught a flash of red and shrieked, “What is that?!”
Everyone had a good laugh, even my mom who I imagine consoled herself with the fact that as long as my dress was hitting the floor, no one would know. I was grateful for the shoes, both for the fun factor and the solid footing they gave me as I made the most important decision of my life.
I don’t wear the shoes very often, but I usually pull them out every year for our anniversary. Thankfully, the Converse style has stood the test of time and they are still hip to wear. Slipping the shoes on, I can remember how I felt when I committed my life to David, so young and in love and unsure of what our lives would entail, but ready for the adventure.
On my wedding day, when those red sneakers were brand new, I had no idea that I would be toting them with me to islands I didn’t even know existed. I couldn’t have imagined the sons and daughters we would have, the challenging times we would face, the journey that would eventually lead us here to Idaho.
Getting married takes a good bit of faith. You think you know this person you are marrying; you hope you have chosen well, but you don’t really know for sure until the marriage is tested. And if you are married for more than 24 hours, your marriage will be tested.
By God’s grace I did indeed choose well. Like Converse sneakers, our marriage has stood the test of time, and last week we celebrated 25 years. We had a backyard party with a special cake decorated by a friend and our daughter, who fashioned a red Converse out of fondant icing.
In the middle of the party, at the height of our revelry, this weird Idaho windstorm came blasting through, sending us all scrambling to protect the cake, grab stuff and run inside. I looked at David, laughing as we tried to manage the chaos, and I was full of gratitude for this man who has been by my side during the unexpected squalls of life, steadfastly loving me and our family.