I must confess that I hate trying to predict the Oscars. It’s difficult to get a true sense of the zeitgeist if you’re not going to Hollywood parties where you can hobnob with the voting members of the Academy. Plus, there’s always the issue of separating my heart from my head with my picks, causing me to champion films that I love even when I know that they probably won’t win the award.
That being said, here is what I think will happen during Sunday’s Academy Awards.
There are some obvious front-runners. Joaquin Phoenix is a clear leader for his Leading Performance in “Joker.” The same holds true for Renée Zellweger in “Judy,” as well as Brad Pitt and Laura Dern as Supporting Actors in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story” respectively. It would be considered an upset if any of these four didn’t win.
I also think that “1917” has moved into the lead in the Best Picture race, thanks to its win at the Golden Globes, Producers Guild and BAFTAs, although “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is still a major threat. I’d prefer to see “Parasite” take home the top prize, but I think it will have to settle for the International Feature award. On a related note, I’m hoping that the Academy will honor “Parasite” by awarding Bong Joon Ho its prize for Best Director, although Sam Mendes just took home the prize from the Director’s Guild, so the smart money is probably on him to win.
Other fairly obvious Oscar races include Roger Deakins taking the Cinematography prize for “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” getting the Production Design award, and “Little Women” getting the nod for Costumes.
The Screenplay categories are a little harder to call. I’m picking “Jojo Rabbit” to win the Adapted prize over “Little Women” just because I prefer that film, but I’m far from certain. It’s also a two-picture race in the Original category. I’m picking “Parasite,” my personal preference, over “Once Upon a Time” because it also won the Writer’s Guild Award.
I think that “Ford v Ferrari” will take the Editing award, although “Jojo” and “Parasite” took home the ACE Eddie from the Editor’s Guild. I’ll go with “Bombshell” to take the Makeup and Hair prize.
Visual Effects is one of the tougher categories to call. The Visual Effects Society just gave “The Lion King” its main prize, so I’ll follow their lead, although I suspect the “1917” could easily grab this award as well.
The Sound categories are also tough, as both Editing and Mixing boil down to a coin flip between “Ford v Ferrari” and “1917.” I’ll pick “Ford” for Sound Editing and “1917” for Sound Mixing.
There isn’t a clear-cut leader in Animation, but I’ll stay with tradition and give the nod to “Toy Story 4,” although any of the nominees could win in this less- than-stellar category. The same hold true for the Documentaries. I’m picking “American Factory,” but barely, over “For Sama.”
Music-wise, the “Joker” score seems to have captivated most of my industry friends. “Glasgow,” my pick for Best Song wasn’t even nominated so I will go with “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” but in protest.
Finally, it’s always anybody’s guess with the shorts. I’ll take “Hair Love” in Animation, “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone” for the Doc prize, and “Brotherhood” in Live Action Short because, well, why not?